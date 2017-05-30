Five Arrested In Connection With Rampur Molestation Video

Five more youths were today arrested in the connection with the molestation of two girls in this district whose video had gone viral on social media.One of the accused surrendered before the police following which he was arrested, while the other youths were apprehended in raids were carried out in various areas here, SHO Tanda Rampal Singh Bhati said.The total number of those arrested has reached ten. The case was registered against 14 youths, the police said.Two youths were arrested on Monday. One was the main accused, Shahnawaz, and the other was the youth who was shooting the video on his mobile phone, they said.One of the accused is a minor.The youths have been sent to jail after being produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Pramod Kumar.The matter will now be presented before the Mr Kumar on June 9.Meanwhile, members of the Hindu Mahasangh staged a rally in front of the office of the superintendent of police demanding immediate arrest of the remaining youths.In the video, the group of boys could be seen waylaying two girls in a desolate village area of Tanda town in Rampur district.The boys were seen molesting and groping one of the girls. One boy even lifted her.While the girls were seen pleading with them to let them go, the boys were seen laughing and a few of them shooting the incident.