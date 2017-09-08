Unruly Fliers Could Be Banned For Life: New Rules In 10 Points

The new flying rules will apply to foreign carriers as well, the civil aviation ministry said.

New Delhi: New no-fly rules have been issued by the government that will bar unruly passengers from flying for a minimum of three months to more than two years, depending on the nature of the misdemeanour. The new rules will apply to foreign carriers as well, the civil aviation ministry said today. They were expedited after a Shiv Sena lawmaker assaulted an Air India official earlier this year. Weeks later a lawmaker of the Telugu Desam Party had damaged airport property for being denied a boarding pass after arriving late for a flight. Both were grounded for a while.