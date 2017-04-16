Fire Continues To Rage In Parts Of Mt Abu

The two MI-17 V5 helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) resumed the 'Bambi Bucket' operation today pouring 53,000 litres of water to douse the wildfire in Mount Abu.There were reports today of fresh fires today in areas between Mount Abu top and Abu road. The two aircraft made 19 sorties today delivering over 53,000 litres of water since today morning. Fire around Arna village was reported to be dangerously close to inhabited area and is being doused on priority, a defence spokesperson said.The sole hill station of the desert state, frequented by scores of tourists, witnessed the massive fire which broke out April 14 morning close to famous sunset point and honeymoon point on Mount Abu in the Aravali hills prompting the district administration to seek IAF's assistance.Since April 14, a total of 100 shuttles have been executed so far delivering over 2.60 lakh litres of water, the spokesperson said.