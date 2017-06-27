Find Out Who's Playing Shah Rukh Khan's Father In Aanand L Rai's Film "I am playing Shah Rukh's father and that was really fun"

Highlights He has featured in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Shahid 'It was very good to be in the film,' he said He is best known for helming 2012 film Paan Singh Tomar



Aanand L Rai's film



Guess who's playing Shah Rukh Khan's onscreen father in Aanand L Rai's yet-untitled film ? It is writer-director-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia. In a recent interview, the 51-year-old superstar revealed that the film's team recently shot for 10-15 days , and now it's revealed that the schedule also included scenes shot by Mr Dhulia. In an interview to news agency PTI, Mr Dhulia said that it was a fun-filled experience shooting with the superstar. "I finished my shoot for now, still 2-3 days of shoot is left. It was very good to be in the film. I am playing Shah Rukh's father and that was really fun."Tigmanshu Dhulia has featured in films likeand. He is best known for helming 2012 filmAanand L Rai's film casts Shah Rukh in the role of a "vertically challenged" person as the protagonist. Talking about his role, the actor said: "It is a movie on a vertically challenged special person. I enjoyed while shooting for the film. I think technically these kind of films should be made in India. I feel proud that my team is doing that," reported IANS.Shah Rukh Khan-led Red Chillies Entertainment, which is producing the movie, has set up a brand new office in Mumbai's Goregaon area for the film's extensive post production edits. "At this time, it is possible to make such films. We have completed 12-15 days of shooting. We have to edit 11-12 minutes of the film. Anand had told me that we should edit and see it first. It took two months to edit 30 seconds. We have made an office in Goregaon, specially for the film," Shah Rukh added in his interview, reported IANS.Shah Rukh Khan co-stars with Anushka Sharma along with actors like Ronit Roy, Zeeshan Ayub and Deepak Dobriyal in the film, which is expected to release sometime next year. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will next be seen in, also co-starring Anushka. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, it will hit screens on August 4.(With inputs from PTI)