Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Launches 'Aaykar Setu' To Enhance E-Access Of Taxpayers

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday launched 'Aaykar Setu' -- an e-initiative for the Income tax Department to directly communicate with the taxpayers and aimed at providing information on useful tax services."A new tax payer service module 'Aaykar Setu', was launched by Minister Jaitley today. The new step is an effort by the Income Tax Department to directly communicate with the taxpayers, on a range of multiple informative and useful tax services aimed at providing tax information at their fingertips," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in New Delhi in a statement.Launching Aaykar Setu which compiles various tax tools, live chat facility, dynamic updated and important links to various processes within the Department in a single module, Mr Jaitley stressed on the government's commitment towards continuously upgrading taxpayer services, it said.To enhance mobile access experience, a mobile responsive android version was also released along with the desktop version.The taxpayers will also be able to receive regular updates regarding important tax dates, forms and notifications on mobile numbers registered with the Income Tax Department.All taxpayers who wish to receive such SMS alerts are advised to register their mobile numbers in the Aaykar Setu module, the statement said."CBDT constantly endeavors to provide better taxpayer services and reduce taxpayer grievances. New schemes and e-initiatives to educate the taxpayers and deliver taxpayer services in an effective manner are key to this effort," it said.