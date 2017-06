Filmfare Awards South 2017: Complete List Of Winners

Highlights Samantha received the best actress award (Telugu) for A Aa Maheshinte Prathikara got the Best Film award in Malayalam category Vijaya Nirmala received the lifetime achievement award

The 64th Filmfare Awards South 2017 was held in Hyderabad on Saturday evening. Talent from all the four film industries - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada were honoured. The Filmfare Awards South 2017 was hosted by Allu Sirish, Ragini Dwivedi and Vijay Devarakonda. Actors like Rakul Preet Singh, Samyukta Hegde, Nikki Galrani and many other celebs performed at the event. R Madhavan, Suriya, A R Rahman, Trisha, Nivin Paul, were some of the celebrities who attended the Filmfare Awards South 2017. Junior NTR won the best actor trophy (Telugu) forwhile Samantha Ruth Prabhu received the best actress award (Telugu) forHere the complete list of winners.(Malayalam)(Kannada)(Tamil)(Telugu): Junior NTR for(Telugu): Samantha Ruth Prabhu for(Telugu): Vamsi Paidipally (, Telugu): Rishab Shetty (, Kannada): Sudha K Prasad (, Tamil): Vijaya Nirmala: Allu Arjun for, Dulquer Salmaan for, Rakshit Shetty forand Suriya for: Ritu Varma for, Shruthi Hariharan forand Trisha for: Jagapathi Babu: Nandita Swetha: Karthik: KS Chithra: Devi Sri Prasad for