Filmfare Awards South 2017: Complete List Of Winners The 64th Filmfare Awards South 2017 was held in Hyderabad on Saturday evening. Junior NTR won the best actor trophy (Telugu) for Nannaku Prematho

Junior NTR at the 64th Filmfare Awards South 2017 (Image courtesy: ntr_the_legend) New Delhi: Highlights Samantha received the best actress award (Telugu) for A Aa Maheshinte Prathikara got the Best Film award in Malayalam category Vijaya Nirmala received the lifetime achievement award Nannaku Prematho while Samantha Ruth Prabhu received the best actress award (Telugu) for A Aa.



Here the complete list of winners.



Best Film: Maheshinte Prathikara (Malayalam)



Best Film: Thithi (Kannada)



Best Film: Joker (Tamil)



Best Film: Pelli Choopulu (Telugu)



Best Actor (Male): Junior NTR for Nannaku Prematho (Telugu)



Best Actor (Female): Samantha Ruth Prabhu for A Aa (Telugu)



Best Director: Vamsi Paidipally (Oopiri, Telugu)



Best Director: Rishab Shetty (Kirik Party, Kannada)



Best Director: Sudha K Prasad (Irudhi Suttru, Tamil)



Lifetime Achievement Award: Vijaya Nirmala



Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor (Male): Allu Arjun for Sarrainodu, Dulquer Salmaan for Kali & Kammattipadam, Rakshit Shetty for Kirirk Party and Suriya for24



Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor (Female): Ritu Varma for Pelli Choopulu, Shruthi Hariharan for Godhi Banna Sadharana Maikattu and Trisha for Kodi



Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Jagapathi Babu



Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Nandita Swetha



Best Playback Singer (Male): Karthik



Best Playback Singer (Female): KS Chithra



Best Music Album: Devi Sri Prasad for Nannaku Prematho





