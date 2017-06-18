Father's Day: Bollywood Stars Tell Us What They Learnt From Their Dads What Richa Chadha, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and other celebs have to say about their dads on Father's Day

37 Shares EMAIL PRINT "I think my clarity of thought is all thanks to him," says Taapsee Pannu Mumbai: Highlights "I learnt to pursue excellence and quality," said Richa Chadha Vicky Kaushal said that his father taught him the value of humility" "My father taught me to always believe in yourself," says Saqib Saleem

"I learnt to pursue excellence and quality," says Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha: "I learnt to pursue excellence and quality rather than quantity from my father. He wanted me to get good grades, but all the same let us enjoy our childhood with several extracurricular activities as well. He supported me whole-heartedly when I told him I want to be an actor. I think I choose good content because of my parents." The sense of responsibility is what Taapsee Pannu has learnt from her father

Taapsee Pannu: "The sense of responsibility, clarity and how well organized he is. I learned that u need to take the onus of your life and take responsibility on your own shoulders as soon as possible. The way he is so clear and organized with the things he does is inspirational. I think my clarity of thought is all thanks to him." Vicky Kaushal said that his father taught him the value of humility

Vicky Kaushal: "My father taught me the value of humility, honesty, and hard work. The one thing that he always told me while growing up was, to never be afraid of the future. If you give 100% to your present, your future will be better than what you want it to be... is what he always said. I live my life with this principle."

Ali Fazal said that his father used to send post cards and letters to him

Ali Fazal: "My father always had a habit of making sure everyone got cards even if it wasn't a festival or an occasion that called for it. I learned the art of writing post cards and letters from him. I've barely spent time with my father in the years I've lived. So I cherish the few where he tried his best to teach me things - the short versions compressed in school holidays when I'd visit him. I'll never forget the effect that a personalized card has. You cant achieve that with emails and fonts on the web."

"Never be afraid of competition," Saqib Saleem's father told him

Saqib Saleem: "One thing that my father always told me that there is nobody like you, always believe in yourself what you can do nobody else can. So I think that's what I live by, I completely believe in myself, I believe what I am here for only I can do and nobody else. One more thing he said never be afraid of competition it will only make you better and always be happy in other people's success more than yours."





