Father's Day 2017: Importance And Significance Of This Day

Father's Day is considered as a day to acknowledge the contribution of fathers to individual families and to societies as large. Observance of Father's Day helps fathers feel that their contributions are acknowledged by their children. On this day, children express thanks to their fathers for all their unconditional love and affection. While Father's Day is usually celebrated on the third Sunday of June, several countries such as Italy, Croatia, Spain and Portugal celebrate it on March 19. Although the festival is very Western, it has gained recent prominence in India.Father's Day helps children come closer to their father. Celebration of the festival helps them understand the important role their father play in their life. This helps in strengthening father-child relationship and consequently in the emotional development of a child.Children must therefore use the day to reciprocate their love for fathers with all their heart. The best way to do so is by saying "I love you, Papa" with a gift of beautiful flower. In case you are planning to gift flower to your father, then rose is what you should be looking for as it is the official flower of Father's Day. Which colour of rose you pick is symbolic - red roses are for living fathers and white roses are for the deceased.Some loving daughters and sons also send greeting cards and gifts to their fathers to mark the day. According to reports, some communities even observe cultural programmes themed on Fathers.