Farmer Suicides: Maharashtra Government Too Will Die, Warns Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena today hit out at the BJP government on the issue of farmers suicides, alleging that it terms these deaths as "casual" and if the present trend continued the state government would also one day die a casual death."The dust of schemes announced by the Chief Minister in his weekly programme 'Mi Mukhyamantri Boltoy' has been flying for the last 25 years and while the then (Congress-NCP) government was making similar claims, Devendra Fadnavis as part of opposition was demanding a loan waiver," the Shiv Sena said in an editorial in party newspaper 'Saamana'.Chief Minister Fadnavis will have to give a complete loan waiver now, as demanded by him earlier, if he takes himself seriously and considers himself to be the same person as he was before, it said.The Shiv Sena claimed that at least five farmers commit suicide everyday and the number has exceeded 100 this month itself."The agricultural scenario under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule is grim. If the (state) government is serious about stopping farmers suicides, Fadnavis should first stop his chit-chat on TV and take steps to resolve this issue very seriously," it said."Farmers are dying every day and the government terms them as casual deaths and goes back to giving talks on Doordarshan. If this continues, the government too will one fine day die a casual death," the Shiv Sena said.