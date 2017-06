There have been various protests in several states after 5 farmers were killed in violence-hit Mandsaur.

New Delhi: There is tension brewing in the farmer community after the killing of five farmers in police firing during a protest in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur last week. Farmers are holding protests in four states, alleging failure of the BJP government to provide relief to farming community, demanding their loans to be waived and the ban on sale of cattle for slaughter to be revoked. The farmers' Unions have planned to block highways and to stage indefinite sit-in protests during the day.