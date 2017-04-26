Family Of Sukma Martyr Refuses Rs 5 Lakh Compensation

The family of CRPF trooper Abhay Kumar, who was killed in an ambush by Maoists in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday refused to accept Rs 5 lakh as compensation announced by the Bihar government.Abhay Kumar was one of the six CRPF troopers from Bihar who were killed in the Maoist attack on Monday. All of them were cremated in their villages with state honours on Wednesday, a day after their bodies arrived here."We have refused to accept the cheque of Rs 5 lakh as compensation announced by the Bihar government. Is this amount an honour or humiliation for someone who sacrificed his life fighting against enemy of the country," a close relative of the trooper said.Other members of Abhay's family said the state government has been providing a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of those killed in road accidents and after consuming spurious liquor."What kind of compensation is it for a martyr," they asked.Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased CRPF troopers.Last year, the wife of a soldier who was killed in the Uri terror attack refused to accept Rs 5 lakh as compensation announced by the state government.