Opposition parties will meet in Delhi today to decide on their presidential nominee (file photo)

New Delhi: It is a divided Opposition that heads into a meeting today to decide who it will field for President against Ram Nath Kovind, the BJP's nominee. Several constituents of the 17-party bloc that pledged to take on the BJP in the presidential election have now said they will decide only after assessing the candidate picked at today's meeting, to be chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United dropped out yesterday after announcing that it will back the BJP's candidate.