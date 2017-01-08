Collapse
Face Problem Abroad? Tweet And Tag Me, Says Sushma Swaraj

All India | | Updated: January 08, 2017 19:41 IST
External Affairs Ministry had recently launched a 'Twitter Seva' to enable timely response to citizens.

New Delhi:  External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday said Indians abroad facing problems can tweet to the respective embassy and tag her in the tweet, adding that she will personally monitor the missions' responses.

The minister, who has been known for reaching out to citizens through Twitter, said a 'new pattern' is being adopted.

"We are adopting a new pattern here. Pl (please) tweet your problem to the concerned Indian Embassy/authority and endorse the same to @sushmaswaraj.

"I will monitor their response to your tweets personally," she said in a series of tweets. The External Affairs Ministry had recently launched a 'Twitter Seva' to enable timely, transparent and large-scale response to citizens' tweets in real time.

The Twitter Seva service will be supported by 198 Twitter accounts of Indian missions abroad and 29 regional passport offices.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

