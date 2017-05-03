'Extreme Depravity': Man Who Raped, Killed 4-Year-Old Will Hang, Says Court

A 55-year-old man who had raped and stoned to death a four-year-old girl will be hanged to death, the Supreme Court said today, dismissing the convict's review petition."We have given anxious consideration to the issue. The extreme depravity and barbaric manner in which the crime was committed clearly outweigh the mitigating circumstances. No case is made out. Review petition dismissed," the Supreme Court said.The convict, Vasanta Sampat Dupare, had moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of his death sentence as he was handed the capital punishment by a trial court without his advocate.Dupare, currently lodged in Nagpur Central Jail, was convicted and sentenced to death in 2008. The High Court had confirmed the death penalty and the Supreme Court had upheld it in November 2014.During the arguments before the Supreme Court, Dupare's counsel had argued that the 55-year-old was "deprived of an opportunity to make submissions on sentence as the trial court imposed the death sentence on him on the very same day he was convicted in the case."