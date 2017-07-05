Extortion Call To Doctor Made From Gorakhpur Jail, SSP Moved

The extortion phone call to a leading surgeon close to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was made from Gorakhpur jail, police said today.The discovery prompted the government to swing into action late night yesterday and transfer the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of CM Adityanath's high-profile home district.SSP Gorakhpur R P Pandey was replaced by SSP Special Task Force (STF) Amit Kumar Pathak."From mobile tower location and voice record details, the caller was traced. District jail inmate Sanjay Yadav had made the call to the surgeon. A raid was conducted in the jail last night and the mobile and sim card were recovered," SP City Vinay Singh said.Dr S S Shahi, who runs a private hospital in Gorakhpur, had received calls on his mobile phone demanding Rs 20 lakh on June 28 and 29.The caller introduced himself as Ramashray Yadav, an inmate of Deoria district jail, the doctor said in his complaint.Yadav threatened him with dire consequences if he failed to pay, he said.Police security was provided to the doctor after the call.