News Flash
Cops search Delhi government offices over 'medical scam' allegations by sacked minister Kapil Mishra

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Assures Pak Man Of Medical Visa For Treatment Of Infant

Ms Swaraj's assurance came after the child's father brought the matter to her notice on Twitter.

All India | | Updated: June 01, 2017 08:54 IST
67 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Assures Pak Man Of Medical Visa For Treatment Of Infant

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj often helps people out who contact her on Twitter.

New Delhi:  External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday assured a Pakistani man of a medical visa so that his two and a half-month-old infant, who is suffering from a heart disease, can be brought to India for treatment. 

Ms Swaraj's assurance came after the child's father brought the matter to her notice on Twitter.

"The child will not suffer. Please contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will give the medical visa," she said.

The Pakistani man thanked the External Affairs Minister for her intervention into the matter.

"I can't express my feeling. I am so thankful to you for what you have done for me and my son. I really appreciate the government of India," he said. 
 Last week, Ms Swaraj was thanked by the family of Uzma, an Indian national who said that she was forced to marry a Pakistani man at gunpoint, for ensuring her safe return from the neighbouring country.

Ms Swaraj was also lauded by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for ensuring the safe return of a 55-year-old woman from Jalandhar who was sold and tortured in Saudi Arabia. 

Earlier, a man named Ravi Kumar had also written to Swaraj, saying that the infant needs immediate treatment and had sought her intervention in the matter. 

Trending

Share this story on

67 Shares
ALSO READTucked In UPSC Results, Stories Of Hard Work, Success In Face Of Adversity
Sushma SwarajSushma Swaraj TwitterSushma Swaraj Twitter Diplomacy

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sachin: A Billion DreamsPirates Of The Caribbean 5Hindi MediumICC Champions Trophy ScheduleHalf GirlfriendLive Cricket ScoreCBSE 10th ResultsEssential Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................