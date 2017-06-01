External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Assures Pak Man Of Medical Visa For Treatment Of Infant

No. The child will not suffer. Pls contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will give the medical visa. pic.twitter.com/4ADWkFV6Hthttps://t.co/OLVO3OiYMB - Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 31, 2017

Maam i cant express my feeling. i am so thankful to you for what you have done for me and my son. I really appreciate govt of india.jay hind - Ken Sid (@KenSid2) May 31, 2017

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday assured a Pakistani man of a medical visa so that his two and a half-month-old infant, who is suffering from a heart disease, can be brought to India for treatment.Ms Swaraj's assurance came after the child's father brought the matter to her notice on Twitter."The child will not suffer. Please contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will give the medical visa," she said.The Pakistani man thanked the External Affairs Minister for her intervention into the matter."I can't express my feeling. I am so thankful to you for what you have done for me and my son. I really appreciate the government of India," he said.Last week, Ms Swaraj was thanked by the family of Uzma, an Indian national who said that she was forced to marry a Pakistani man at gunpoint, for ensuring her safe return from the neighbouring country.Ms Swaraj was also lauded by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for ensuring the safe return of a 55-year-old woman from Jalandhar who was sold and tortured in Saudi Arabia.Earlier, a man named Ravi Kumar had also written to Swaraj, saying that the infant needs immediate treatment and had sought her intervention in the matter.