External Affairs Minister MJ Akbar To Embark On 3-Day Visit To Tunisia On February 26

Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar will travel to Tunisia on February 26 to hold talks with Tunisian leadership including President Beji Caid Essebsi on a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues of common interest.Announcing his visit, the ministry said the minister will discuss a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues of shared common interest, including the strengthening of cooperation in the fertiliser sector.Noting that the economic cooperation between the two countries is deepening with Indian investments in the fertiliser sector, it said the visit takes place in the context of further strengthening the bilateral relationship between India and Tunisia.During his visit, the minister will be meeting with Essebsi and hold talks with his Tunisian counterpart Khemaies Jhinaoui as well as Minister of Energy, Mining and Renewable Energy Hela Cheikhrouhou.He will also interact with the business community to be organised by the top chamber of commerce and industry, UTICA to identify potential areas of trade and investment, the ministry said.During the three-day visit, Mr Akbar will also deliver a keynote address on India's foreign policy to be organised by the Tunisian Institute of Strategic Studies.