Exclusive Interview With Google CEO Sundar Pichai: Highlights

The experience as Google CEO has been great. It's a phenomenal opportunity to do things on a global scale.

You know we are fortunate to have products which are used by billions of users around the world and so working everyday on things which can impact billions of people, it is a privilege. It has been great.

When you drive these platform shifts, take some time for effects to play out, it's a multiplicator effect.

I think it is a courageous move and it is a platform shift for the unplanned economy, trying to digitize how cash moves around and you know we are excited by it.

I think you know understanding what UPI is and the power of the stack, which is being built here, I think it is truly unique to India.

We are working on it hard. Anything we can do to make payments easier for users in India.

So we are trying to understand UPI stack, to bring some services, which which will make things better for Indian users in terms of digital payments.

Two big things, one is from our side, we are committed on making even cheaper smartphones, we are working on making 100$ smartphones , 50$ smartphones but i think right price point for India is around , you know is 30$ price point.

The second part is connectivity, when I look, whats happening in India, the innovation you are seeing among carriers and the rate at which connectivity is changing, just in the last few months, we see there is an infliction point again and we look at services like YouTube, our usage in India is skyrocketing and that's largely due to fact that more people are getting connectivity. So I think right things are happening, more infrastructure in terms of fiber deployment etc., which will accelerate this.

Our largest user base for android is in India now. So absolutely as we develop android further, we are going to think about stuff which is very specific to India.

Be it in terms of supporting languages, we make it easy for voice interactions to work or how can we make digital payments to work, maybe finger print scanning should be both more natively in phones.

Earlier today, the IT minister was pointing out to me, how most of the advertising now, marketers are clever, they do this in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu to reach these users. So here is the insight, you need to do that to reach India the scale and the potential. And so we will do that as well.

