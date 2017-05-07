Ex-Ministers Reject BJP's Charge Of Delay In Road Projects

Former ministers Gangu Ram Musafir and Ram Lal Thakur today refuted the BJP's allegation that the state government has failed to prepare detailed project reports (DPRs) for National Highways sanctioned by the Centre.The Centre had sanctioned 61 national highways in principle and had approved Rs 229.69 crore for preparations of DPRs through consultants, the former ministers said in a joint statement.So far, only two roads have been notified as National Highways while the financial evaluation of 10 roads has been done and technical bids have been opened for 42 roads and sent to the Union government for approval, they said.The former ministers claimed that there was no delay on the part of the national highway wing of the state PWD Department which has always been "pro-active".Such criticism of the state government by the BJP leaders was unwarranted, they said.As far as the release of funds from the Centre was concerned, they said there was nothing unusual in it as every state got its due share from the Union government.The provision was made under the 14th Finance Commission for the period 2015-2020 but the Union government has curtailed various Centre-sponsored schemes and funds for various schemes have also been withheld, the release alleged.The Congress leaders claimed the state would suffer a loss of Rs 20,000 crore from the period between 2015-20 due to cut in the central grants.Himachal Pradesh has also suffered a loss of Rs 1,500 crore during the last two years due to less transfer of central taxes to the state, the former minister claimed.BJP spokesman Rajiv Bindal had alleged that the state government has failed to prepare detailed project reports (DPRs) of 61 National Highways sanctioned by the Union Ministry of Surface Transport and Highways.