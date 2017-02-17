Ex-Arunachal Chief Minister Kalikho Pul's Wife Demands Probe Into His Suicide

Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalikho Pul's wife on Friday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into her husband's suicide to bring out the actual reason."We want a central investigation agency, CBI or the National Investigation Agency, to investigate the case," said Dangwimsai Pul, addressing the media on Friday.She blamed the state government for its nonchalance in conducting a proper investigation into the former chief minister's death, despite an FIR by the family.Mr Pul allegedly committed suicide on August 9, 2016, at his official residence.The 47-year-old leader was found hanging from a ceiling fan, weeks after being unseated as the Chief Minister by a ruling of the Supreme Court.Ms Pul said the family had also appealed to the Chief Justice of India against the four judges, whose names were mentioned in Kalikho Pul's suicide note, alleging corruption.She even went to the extent of accusing the state government of threatening the family for demanding a CBI probe.The Arunachal Police had found a 60-page letter written by Kalikho Pul near his body. Titled 'Mere Vichar' (My Views), the letter mentioned several "deliberate irregularities" by state leaders and Supreme Court judges over the years. He had become Chief Minister on February 19, 2016, after he along with 29 (19 Congress and 11 BJP) MLAs had defected to the People's Party of Arunachal Pradesh (PPA), a state outfit, to form a new government, bringing down the existing Congress government, led by Nabam Tuki.However, the Supreme Court reinstated Mr Tuki's government on July 13, 2016, following which Mr Pul and his supporters returned to the Congress and supported Pema Khandu as the Chief Minister.Though Mr Khandu became Chief Minister on July 16 last year, Mr Pul was yet to vacate the official residence at the time of his death.