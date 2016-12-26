Ex-Air Chief SP Tyagi, Accused In VVIP Chopper Deal, Gets Bail; Can't Leave Delhi

Former Air Force Chief SP Tyagi, arrested earlier this month over his alleged role in the irregularities in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, has been granted bail on condition that he will not leave Delhi or try to contact any witness in the case.Retired Air Marshal Tyagi was arrested along with his cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and lawyer Gautam Khaitan on December 10.The former air chief has been accused of abusing his official position to swing the deal for AgustaWestland, a subsidiary of Italy-based Finmeccanica.The deal with the UK-based helicopter maker AgustaWestland, sealed when the Congress was in power, is being investigated over alleged kickbacks to Indian officials and politicians to influence the contract for a dozen VVIP choppers for the President, Prime Minister and other top leaders of the country.The former Air Chief is accused by investigators in Italy and India of helping AgustaWestland win the contract by tailoring specifications at the instance of his cousins. He allegedly reduced the required flying height for VVIP choppers from 6,000 m to 4,500 m, which helped AgustaWestland qualify.Retired Air Marshal Tyagi headed the Air Force between 2004 and 2007.Investigations have revealed that the Tyagis entered into a consultancy deal with middlemen in 2004, when Air Marshal Tyagi's cousins were certain that he would be the next air force chief and in a position to influence the deal.Air Marshal Tyagi claimed that the change of specifications was a collective decision involving many departments.