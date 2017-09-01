Ex-Air Force Chief SP Tyagi, 8 Others Named In Chopper Scam Chargesheet

Former Air Force Chief SP Tyagi and eight others have been charged by the CBI for bribery in the AgustaWestland chopper bribery case.The 3,000-page charge sheet filed in a Delhi court on Friday also named Air Marshal JS Gujral (retd.) who had retired as deputy chief of air staff in charge of procurements. Mr Tyagi's cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and advocate Gautam Khaitan have also been charged in the bribery case apart from five foreign nationals.Sources told NDTV that the CBI had been able to trace how the bribe was paid through shell companies in six countries including Mauritius, Singapore, UAE and Tunisia.SP Tyagi, who headed the Air Force between 2004 and 2007, has been accused by investigators of helping AgustaWestland win the chopper contract by tailoring specifications at the instance of his cousins. The 71-year-old officer was arrested in December last year but was released on bail by the high court.