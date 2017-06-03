Hackathon LIVE: Election Commission's EVM Hackathon Vs AAP's - The Challenge Is On

Many parties alleged that EVMs could be tampered with after BJP won Uttar Pradesh.

Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party and the Left will try to prove that electronic voting machines (EVMs) can be rigged as the Election Commission gets ready to host its EVM challenge in Delhi this morning. On Friday evening, the Uttarakhand High Court rejected a plea which called for a stay on the EVM challenge claiming the Election Commission does not have the authority to conduct the event. The high court also barred political parties "from criticising the use of EVMs in the recently conducted elections of the State Assemblies even by approaching the electronic media, press, radio, Facebook, Twitter etc. till the decision of the election petitions."