In Expulsion From Party, Ram Gopal And Akhilesh Yadav Stay Together

Fireworks of an entirely non-celebratory sort are marking the new year for the Samajwadi Party whose chief, Mulayam Singh Yadav, expelled his son, Akhilesh Yadav, for six years today. Akhilesh Yadav is the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, which votes soon. Mulayam Singh said he's hunting now for his son's replacement in office.
Akhilesh Yadav's favourite uncle, Ram Gopal Yadav, was given the same punishment and said that the duo's plans will be made clear on Sunday, though Akhilesh Yadav is to address a press conference later this evening.
Unless Akhilesh Yadav apologises, the Samajwadi Party is poised to split just as it asks voters for a second consecutive term in power. "If he apologises, we will see," said Mulayam Singh to reporters after he announced that his son was being penalised for indiscipline a day after the young Chief Minister released his own list of candidates for the election because his father ignored most of his suggestions and choices in the party's official roster.
"This expulsion is unconstitutional," said Ram Gopal Yadav, alleging that of late, the Samajwadi Party has made a practice of ignoring its playbook. "Half an hour after we were given notice, we were expelled. Even a criminal is given a chance to explain," he said.
The maximalist move of Akhilesh Yadav's explusion comes after months of political knuckle-bearing between the top members of the Yadav family. Mentored by Ram Gopal, who is his father's cousin, Akhilesh has contended with a constant undermining of his decisions by Mulayam Singh and his brother, Shivpal Yadav. Among his recent thwarted initiatives, the lobbying for an alliance with the Congress for the state election.
The last election in 2012 was won largely on account of Akhilesh Yadav's youthful cycle-riding campaign. He promised development, jobs and good governance, all reduced to a drip feed by predecessors including his father.
In October, Shivpal and Akhilesh Yadav swore so angrily at each other at a party meeting that Mulayam Singh left the venue in anger, though then, as on other occasions, he made it clear that he sided with his brother over his son.