EPF Balance, Passbook Check: How To Do It Online

How To Check EPF Balance/Passbook Online
For a quick check of EPF passbook/balance, EPFO has prominently displayed the link for checking it on its website. The e-passbook link can be found at the top-right corner of EPFO's website.
After clicking on the link, the subscribers are taken to a webpage where they need to enter the UAN number and password. (UAN is allotted by the retirement fund body and the number allows portability of provident fund accounts from one employer to another.)
Subscribers can also quickly check their passbook/balances through EPFO's app - m-epf. EFPO subscribers need to click on MEMBER and thereafter Balance/Passbook.
Retirement fund body EPFO recently joined hands with Housing and Urban Development Corp (HUDCO) to enable its members avail credit-linked subsidy of up to Rs 2.67 lakh for buying affordable homes under PMAY. The agreement will club the benefits of the Housing Scheme introduced by the EPFO for its subscribers and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).
Some Other Developments
Under the housing scheme, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows its subscribers from societies for withdrawing up to 90 per cent of their EPF accumulations to buy homes.
EPFO is providing a lot of online services like claim settlement, account balance information, and EPF passbook etc. EPFO will make payments to beneficiaries through an electronic or digital fund transfer system only for ensuring "quick transfer of funds, and easier tracking and reconciliation thereof", the retirement body said in a statement.
As part of government's 'e-gov' initiatives, EPFO subscribers who have activated their UAN and seeded their KYC (Aadhaar) with the retirement fund body will be able to apply online for PF final settlements, PF part withdrawals and pension withdrawal benefits from their UAN interface directly. This will help quicken the claim process.