EPF Balance, Passbook Check: How To Do It Online

which manages your EPF or employee provident fund money, has been launching new initiatives for subscribers to check their balances. The e-passbook gives the details of subscribers' contribution as well as accumulated EPF balances. Besides that members get SMSes on their registered mobile numbers regarding their monthly PF contribution. The EPFO has a subscriber base of around 4.5 crore and manages a corpus of around Rs 10 lakh crore with annual investible deposits of Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Currently, an EPFO subscriber's entire 12 per cent contribution is deposited into their employee provident fund or EPF accounts. Besides, 12 per cent is also contributed to the EPF account by the employer.For a quick check of EPF passbook/balance, EPFO has prominently displayed the link for checking it on its. Thecan be found at the top-right corner ofAfter clicking on the link, the subscribers are taken to awhere they need to enter the UAN number and password. (UAN is allotted by the retirement fund body and the number allows portability of provident fund accounts from one employer to another.)Subscribers can also quickly check their passbook/balances through EPFO's app - m-epf. EFPO subscribers need to click on MEMBER and thereafter Balance/Passbook.Retirement fund body EPFO recently joined hands with Housing and Urban Development Corp (HUDCO) to enable its members avail credit-linked subsidy of up to Rs 2.67 lakh for buying affordable homes under PMAY. The agreement will club the benefits of the Housing Scheme introduced by the EPFO for its subscribers and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).Under the housing scheme, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows its subscribers from societies for withdrawing up to 90 per cent of their EPF accumulations to buy homes.to beneficiaries through an electronic or digital fund transfer system only for ensuring "quick transfer of funds, and easier tracking and reconciliation thereof", the retirement body said in a statement.As part of government's 'e-gov' initiatives, EPFO subscribers who have activated their UAN and seeded their KYC (Aadhaar) with the retirement fund body will be able to apply online for PF final settlements, PF part withdrawals and pension withdrawal benefits from their UAN interface directly. This will help quicken the claim process.