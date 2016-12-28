Ensure Anti-'Benami' Property Laws Don't Hit Common Man: Shiv Sena To PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the Centre will bring laws against 'benami' properties.

Shiv Sena today asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the proposed law against 'benami' properties would not hit the common man as hard as the demonetisation measure that has "harried the middle class".

Vowing to carry forward the war against corruption and black money post-demonetisation, Mr Modi had, on Sunday, said the government will soon operationalise a strong law to effectively deal with 'benami' properties.

"Modi launched a surgical strike against black money to weed out money stashed abroad. But the truth is, not a single penny has been recovered. The rich of the country have incurred not even a dime's loss after the demonetisation, whereas the common man has been harried," an editorial in 'Saamana' said.

"Now what is the government's plan against benami properties? We hope that the middle class citizens are not crushed under the harsh steps taken by the government as did happen after demonetisation. Hope that the real benami property holders do not legalise their properties while common man is stripped naked," the Shiv Sena said.

It also said the steps taken against the rich and black money holders in fact had an adverse effect on the common people.

Once an announcement on benami properties is made, those possessing estates will convert all of it into "white" within 24 hours, like hundreds of crores were converted into "white" after the demonetisation decision, the Shiv Sena said.

"It seems that laws are only meant to safeguard the rich while the poor get crushed under them," it further said.