Enforcement Directorate Likely To Register Money Laundering Case Against Separatist Leaders

The Enforcement Directorate or ED is likely to register a money laundering case against some separatist leaders facing investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under charges of receiving terror funding from across the border to stoke unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.An ED official, requesting anonymity, told news agency IANS that the financial probe agency would file a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and also Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) against these separatist leaders taking cognizance of the FIR filed by the NIA in the case."We are analysing the documents collected from the NIA and planning to register a PMLA and FEMA case against the separatist leaders," the ED official said.The ED had on June 23 registered money laundering case against Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed, Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and members of Hurriyat Conference in connection with the alleged terror funding from across the border to stoke unrest in the Kashmir Valley.Following a Home Ministry order, the NIA on May 30 filed FIR in the case under charges of criminal conspiracy and waging war against the Government of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.In its FIR, the NIA mentioned that Hafiz Saeed and separatist leaders, including members of the Hurriyat Conference, have been acting in connivance with active militants of proscribed terrorist organisations Let, HM, Dukhtaran-e-Millat and other terrorist organisations for raising, receiving and collecting funds domestically and abroad through various illegal channels for funding terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.The NIA so far has arrested 11 persons in the case.