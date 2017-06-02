Enforcement Directorate Registers Case In Bihar's School Topper Scam

Its eyes on the crores that Bihar officials made in last year's topper scam, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday registered a case against eight government officials including principals who face charges of selling school examination question papers.The scam came to light last year after the state's arts topper in Class 12 examinations, Ruby Rai, said in a television interview that political science, a subject she virtually aced, teaches cooking.A probe by a special team set up by a red-faced Nitish Kumar government revealed how top officials of the Bihar School Examination Board would sell question papers to students for lakhs of rupees.Officials said the Enforcement Directorate has registered a criminal case against eight people including former Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) chairman Lalkeshwar Singh, his wife Usha Sinha and four school principals.One of them is Bachcha Rai alias Amit Kumar. The state police had found that it wasn't a coincidence that many of the state's toppers were from his school. Bachcha Rai had allegedly bought a property worth Rs 2.5 crore, allegedly out of the money that he had been making for years by selling papers.The directorate is the centre's financial crimes wing and has the mandate to dig out how people launder money earned from crimes.Sources said the Enforcement Directorate decided to move in after analysing the reports of the special team set up by the state police.