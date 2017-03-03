Budget
Encounter On In Shopian In Kashmir, 3 Terrorists Cornered: Sources

Updated: March 03, 2017 22:53 IST
Sources say 3 terrorists are holed up inside a house in Shopian district (Representational photo)

Srinagar:  A fierce encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists at Chillipora village in Shopian district of south Kashmir. Police sources say three terrorists are holed up inside a house and a major gun battle is on.

The encounter started after the army and the police launched a cordon and search operation following a tip off about the presence of terrorists in the village this evening.

This is the first major anti-terrorism operation in the area after the killing of three soldiers in a terrorist attack last week. Five other soldiers including two officers were also injured in the attack.

Shopian is one of most militancy-infested areas of south Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, a civilian was killed and four other people were injured in a grenade attack in the busy market place of neighbouring Pulwama district.

 

