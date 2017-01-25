Election Commission's Special Campaign To Reach Out To First-Time Young Voters

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Election Commission has launched a nation-wide campaign to reach out to the youth aged 15-17 years to turn them into early voters."At national, state and district levels, we have been reaching out to people and youth to bring awareness about voting. And, for the first time, we have laid special emphasis on the age group of 15-17 through school dialogue programme," Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said.In a video message played out at a function hosted by the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi on the National Voters Day today, he also said that through programmes like SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) and IT social media more educational material is being disseminated to reach out to the electorate."In our school outreach programme, we are targeting students from class 9 and above, so that once they reach 18, they are already aware of the vibrant electoral democracy of our country, that they become a part of," Zaidi said.The Delhi CEO office on the occasion also handed out EPIC cards to a few select youth, enrolled for the first time, after attaining 18 years.The theme this year for the National Voters Day is 'Empowering Young and Future Voters'.One of the oldest voters in the city, Hakim Asghar Zaidi (97) and Basanti Devi (94) from Old Delhi, were also felicitated on the occasion.About 24 lakh children has already been reached out across the country as part of the campaign that started this month, officials said."In Delhi, 23,000 children have been reached out and our target is to reach out to every possible youth turning 18," Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Chandra Bhushan Kumar said."Footfall at our Election Museum has also been steadily increasing, with about 6,000 students from 53 schools visiting it so far," he said.As per the electoral roll published on January 10, the total number of voters in the city have been estimated at 1,34,70,263 out of which 74,63,732 are men and 60,05,702 are women voters.During the Special Summary Revision, names of 24,825 voters of 18 years have been added in the electoral roll as comparison to the 13,788 electors added during the last summary revision.