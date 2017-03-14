Election Commission Schedules Srinagar Lok Sabha By-Poll On April 9

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday issued a notification scheduling the by-election of Srinagar parliamentary constituency on April 9.The by-election has been necessitated because the sitting member Tariq Karra had to resign from the Lok Sabha under the anti-defection law after he quit the Peoples Democratic Party and joined the Congress.According to the notification, March 21 has been fixed as the last date for filing nominations, while the scrutiny of papers will be held on March 22.The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 24.The election will be held on April 9 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The vote count and the result are likely to be out on April 15.