Election Commission Bars Schemes For Poll-Bound States In Union Budget

No specific schemes can be announced in the union budget for the five states where assembly elections are due this year, the Election Commission has said. The Commission said, "in the interest of free and fair elections" and to maintain "level playing field during elections", no state specific schemes should be announced in the national budget, which may influence the voters in the five poll-bound states "in favour of the ruling party".
Highlights
- Opposition parties had challenged Budget announcement ahead of polls
- Supreme Court ruled that Budget need not be delayed
- Poll body says budget cannot have schemes specific for poll-bound states
The Commission also said it should be ensured that in the Budget speech, "the government's achievements in respect of the five states will also not be highlighted in any manner".
The top election body's comments came after opposition parties complained to poll panel and wanted the budget to be postponed.
"We hope and we clearly say that it is the responsibility of the Election Commission and they must abide by their constitutional duty to ensure that polls are free and fair, that no kind of inducements which will impress upon the voter in the election in the five states would happen," news agency Press Trust of India had quoted Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar as saying.
Earlier today, the Supreme Court ruled that the budget will be held on February 1. The order came in response to a petition that sought the budget be pushed back in view of the assembly elections in five states, so it would not influence the voters.
The court, however, said the union budget has "nothing to do with states". "Throughout the year, there may be elections in different states, so should the Centre not present the budget?" the judges questioned.
Last year, the Centre had announced that it would present the budget earlier than usual so it does not clash with the election schedule. Ending a practice that had started in the British era, the government also said the railway budget would be merged with the annual budget.
The elections in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur will begin on February 4. The results for all states will be announced on March 11.