Election Commission Bans Exit Polls For Lok Sabha Bypolls In Kashmir

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday banned exit polls between April 9 and April 16 when by-elections are held for two Lok Sabha seats of Srinagar and Anantnag in Kashmir."In connection with the bye-elections to Srinagar and Anantnag Parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, the ECI has prohibited exit polls between 7 AM on April 9 and 6.30 PM on April 12," a notification issued by the commission said."In exercise of the powers under Sub-Section (1) of Section 126 A of the Representation of People's Act 1951, ECI has notified the period between 7 AM on April 9 and 6.30 PM on April 12 during which conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicising by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll shall be prohibited," the notification stated.Displaying any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, would be prohibited during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of poll for bye-elections, the notification added.