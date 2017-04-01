Election Commission Bans Exit Polls For Lok Sabha Bypolls In Kashmir

All India | | Updated: April 01, 2017 04:54 IST
5 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Election Commission Bans Exit Polls For Lok Sabha Bypolls In Kashmir

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday banned exit polls between April 9 and April 16.

Jammu:  The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday banned exit polls between April 9 and April 16 when by-elections are held for two Lok Sabha seats of Srinagar and Anantnag in Kashmir.

"In connection with the bye-elections to Srinagar and Anantnag Parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, the ECI has prohibited exit polls between 7 AM on April 9 and 6.30 PM on April 12," a notification issued by the commission said.

"In exercise of the powers under Sub-Section (1) of Section 126 A of the Representation of People's Act 1951, ECI has notified the period between 7 AM on April 9 and 6.30 PM on April 12 during which conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicising by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll shall be prohibited," the notification stated.

Displaying any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, would be prohibited during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of poll for bye-elections, the notification added.

Trending

Share this story on

5 Shares
ALSO READEuropean Union To Britain: We're In Control Of Brexit Talks, Not You
Kashmir bypollsBy elections

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreAnaarkali Of AarahPhillauriSamsung Galaxy S8Naam ShabanaPoornaJio Summer Offer

................................ Advertisement ................................