Elections Begin On Feb 4, Counting On March 11: Your Quick Guide

Election Commission announced poll dates for 5 states - UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur

Highlights
Uttar Pradesh to vote in 7 phases, from Feb 11 to March 8
Goa, Punjab on Feb 4, Uttarakhand on Feb 15 and Manipur on March 4, 8
The model code of conduct is now in effect



Elections have been called in five states including Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand. Counting for all states will be held on March 11, the Election Commission has announced. Here's a quick look at the details:Uttar Pradesh (403 seats), which is India's most-populous state, votes across seven days : Feb 11, Feb 15, Feb 19, Feb 23, Feb 27, March 4 and March 8.Goa (40 constituencies) and Punjab (117 seats) will vote on February 4.Uttarakhand - 70 seats - voting on Feb 15.Manipur- 60 seats- voting on two days - March 4 and March 8.Candidates cannot spend more than 28 lakhs in UP, Punjab and Uttarakhand; 20-lakh limit for Goa and ManipurModel code of conduct is now in effect - no decision can be made that could influence voters, candidates will have to follow Election Commission's guidelines160 million voters to take part across five states.