Elderly Man Dies After Long Hours Of Wait In Bank Line

All India | | Updated: January 05, 2017 02:38 IST
Nagaon, Assam:  An elderly person died on Wednesday while waiting in a queue at the State Bank of India's Dabaka branch, police said.

A police official said the person was standing in the queue for almost the whole day to withdraw money from his account.

Abdul Maliq, complained of uneasiness after standing in queue for long hours and fell unconscious, the official said, adding he was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Maliq was a resident of Sabujpur village of Murajhar police station of Hojai, police said.

