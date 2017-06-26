Eid al-Fitr 2017: Sheer Khurma (Sheer Korma), a Recipe with the Goodness of Dates (Khajoor) Sheer literally means milk, whereas Khurma translates to dates. This milky dessert is an Eid special, which is vastly popular in Hyderabad.

The term for this delicious dessert originates from the Persian language. ‘Sheer’ literally means milk, whereas ‘Khurma’ translates to dates. This dessert is vastly popular in Hyderabad, where it is the first meal had on Eid morning. It counters the spiciness of the



Chef Osama Jalali of The Masala Trail, recalls, “I fondly remember waking up early in the morning and helping in grating the coconut for Sheer Khurma. This was a dish whose preparation started several hours in advance, as every ingredient had to be meticulously cooked and prepared. Though many people do keep sharing on Twitter newer and more interesting recipes for the Khurma, the traditional recipe was significantly reliant on adding dried dates, aka chuara, and coconut.”







The importance is on adding dates in this recipe, as they are important fruits for fast-breaking in the Holy Month of Ramadan. Dates are highly nutritious and help to keep the mind and body rejuvenated. A bite or two of it is a must-have energy booster, especially for devout fasters, thus making it an important constituent of the Sheer Khurma.



Sheer Khurma is a dish that requires meticulous amounts of preparation, and cooking time. It is basically made with vermicelli or seviyan sautéed in ghee, which is then added to thickened, sweetened milk along with dry fruits and dates. Sheer Khurma may additionally be flavoured with spices such as cardamom and saffron to add an aromatic, new tangent to this traditional Eid dessert.



Try making this wonderful rich dessert today! Here’s a recipe –



Happy Eid 2017!



