Education Conclave In Kashmir Hopes To Bring Academics Back On Track

For the last six weeks, a wave of protests by students in Jammu and Kashmir have been a major challenge for the government - not just affecting schools and colleges but also the law and order of the state. Recently, hundreds of educationists from across the county met in Srinagar to find ways of putting academics back on track through an international educational conclave in Srinagar.Ekta Sodha who runs a chain of schools in Gujarat is here to collaborate with schools in the Valley to start exchange programs between students of Gujarat and Kashmir. "As part of exchange program between Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir, we want educational, cultural, technological exchange programs. I think besides student, their parents should also be part of it," said Ekta Sodha, Vice President National Independent Schools Alliance.School administrators say they will support every move for the benefit of students in the Valley."Most credible educational think tanks of South Asia, from Oxford and other places have been here as part of international education conclave. The basic purpose is to see how we can improve teaching and learning," said GN Var, president private schools association in Kashmir.The government hopes things will get better and there will be peace in educational institutions."Inshallah you will see there will be peace in all the campuses and education will go on as usual," said Education Minister Altaf Bukhari.Education has been the biggest casualty of conflict in valley - a crisis that has worsened since last year's unrest that flared in the Valley after the killing terrorist Burhan Wani. Officials say Initiatives like the education conclave and engaging students could be a step forward.