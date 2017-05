The weak GDP data will be a setback for PM Modi, who completed three years in office last week

New Delhi: Economic growth unexpectedly slowed to its lowest in more than two years, dragged down by construction, manufacturing and trade services, and stripping India of its status as the world's fastest growing major economy. GDP or gross domestic product grew at 6.1 per cent for the January-March period, compared with a provisional 7.0 per cent in the previous quarter, government data showed on Wednesday. The expansion was much slower than the 7.1 per cent forecast by analysts. It was also lower than China's growth of 6.9 per cent for the first three months of 2017.