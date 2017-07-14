Eat Tomatoes Daily to Reduce the Risk of Skin Cancer: Experts

Highlights Do you like having tomatoes during almost all your meals? Experts have an interesting piece of information for tomato lovers Eating tomatoes regulalrly may prevent risk of skin cancer

Tomatoes are known for the kick of tang and flavour that they add to a delicacy. These are also loaded with micronutrients and vitamins essential for the growth and development of the body. If you can't help but include tomatoes in everything that is been cooked, the world of science has an interesting piece of information for tomato lovers. As per a recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports, regular consumption of tomatoes may help reduce the risk of skin cancer. Tomatoes, in general, have long been touted for their skin benefiting properties. An active compound, called Lycopene, present in fresh tomatoes is now a customary extract found in most cosmetics and skincare products.

Experts from the Ohio State University in America carried out experiments on mice and found that regular consumption of tomatoes reduced the chances of skin cancer tumour formation in male mice by a whopping 50%. These mice were given 10% tomato powder as a part of their regular diet for nearly 35 weeks. They were then exposed to UV rays. Experts believe that pigmenting compounds that give colour to tomatoes may also help ward off and prevent the damaging effects of UV rays, reducing the risk of skin cancer.

Regular consumption of tomatoes is also linked with a bevy of health benefits. Tomatoes are loaded with calcium and vitamin K that help ensure healthy bones. Vitamin A and C present in tomatoes help strengthen immunity and eliminate harmful free radicals from the body. Chromium in tomatoes is excellent for blood sugar management.

Colourful fruits and vegetables are known to be packed with antioxidants. "Tomatoes are rich in lycopene and anthocyanins. These help protect against vision loss, heart diseases, neurodegenerative diseases and cancer (especially prostate)," as mentioned in Dorling Kindersley's Healing Foods.



