Earthquake: Magnitude 3.2 Quake Hits Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag

An earthquake of medium intensity struck Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand on Saturday night. The district has been jolted by three temblors in less than a week. The tremors were also felt in some other parts of Uttarakhand. According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the magnitude of the earthquake was 3.2 on the Richter Scale and it occurred at the depth of 5 km at 10:51 pm.So far no casualties or any damage related to property has been reported. The tremors were also felt in Srinagar and Gharwal region of the state.Today's tremors are followed by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake that had struck Northern regions of India including Delhi-NCR on Monday night and the epicentre for the same was reported to be Rudraprayag.Monday's earthquake struck at 10.33 pm and apart from Delhi and Uttarakhand, tremors were also felt in parts of Punjab and Haryana. Though no loss of life and property was reported in it.With inputs from PTI