Budget
Collapse
Expand

Earthquake In Uttarakhand, Tremors In Delhi, Punjab; Twitter Reacts

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 07, 2017 00:02 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Earthquake In Uttarakhand, Tremors In Delhi, Punjab; Twitter Reacts

Earthquake hit Uttarakhand today causing tremors in North India including Delhi and Chandigarh.

New Delhi:  A shallow earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit Uttarakhand this evening causing tremors across North India including Delhi and the entire National Capital Region and parts of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh.
"The depth of the quake was 33 km and it occurred at 10:33 pm," said J L Gautam, Operations head at the National Seismological Bureau, a unit of Ministry of Earth Sciences. The area is in high seismic zone. Tremors were also felt in Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh in Central India.

Harish Rawat, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, tweeted wishing for safety of people of the state after the quake.  

Twitter saw a flurry of reactions. Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was one of the first leaders to tweet after the earthquake. The chief of Aam Aadmi Party said:
 
Soon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter after taking stock of the situation:
 
The Home Ministry is monitoring the situation and has rushed response teams to Uttarakhand: 
  
India's star boxer and Olympic bronze medallist, Vijender Singh tweeted wishing for everyone's safety: 
 
Soon, people of Delhi and surrounding areas took to Twitter to describe situations around them. People especially those living in high-rise apartments and buildings, rushed to the ground floor. "Bed started shaking and the ceiling fan was swinging a little," Sohil Sharma, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Noida, said. "I was lying on bed suddenly it started shaking," said Savita Gupta, resident of sector 21.
    
 

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READSasikala 'Rejected' By Angry Tamil Nadu In Hashtags, Memes And Rap Song
Delhi EarthquakeUttarakhand earthquakePunjab EarthquakePunjabDelhi tremorsEarthquake

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kung Fu YogaRaeesKaabilLive ScoreEarthquake

................................ Advertisement ................................