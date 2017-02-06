Earthquake In Uttarakhand, Tremors In Delhi, Punjab; Twitter Reacts

Earthquake in Delhi NCR. I pray for everyone's safety — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 6, 2017

Spoke to officials & took stock of the situation in the wake of the earthquake felt in various parts of North India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2017

The MHA is closely monitoring the situation in earthquake hit Uttarakhand and other north Indian states where the tremors have been felt. — HMO India (@HMOIndia) February 6, 2017

The NDRF teams have been rushed from Ghaziabad to Uttarakhand to conduct rescue and relief operations, if the situation arises. — HMO India (@HMOIndia) February 6, 2017

I hope everyone is safe #Earthquake — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) February 6, 2017

Heard people shouting n saw them running fast on stairs..... then I realised it's #earthquake

#Earthquake: Dear Delhi! Stay safe, pray that others are safe too

May the ppl there in #Delhi & nearby cities remain safe. Nation is wid u all. Govt. Shud get pprd now #earthquake#staysafe#india — Siddharth Bapna (@Siddharth_ad) February 6, 2017

🙄😑😈 — Qayed (@Qayed) February 6, 2017