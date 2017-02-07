Earthquake: A Quick Dos And Don'ts Guide

A strong earthquake of magnitude 5.8 rocked Uttarakhand on Monday.

New Delhi: A strong earthquake of magnitude 5.8 rocked Uttarakhand on Monday at 10.33 pm, sending shockwaves in capital Delhi, neighbouring Gurgaon, Punjab and several other parts of north India. The epicentre was at Ukimath in the hill-state's Rudraprayag district. Tremors were also felt at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. Uttarakhand, which falls in the Himalayan belt, is known for high seismic activities. There has been no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property. As is always the case, the earthquake caught the people unawares and they were found to rush out of their houses for safer places.