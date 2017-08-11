In Delhi, EPS And OPS Make Moves To Push Merger Along: 10 Facts

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. (File)

New Delhi: The two competing factions of Tamil Nadu's ruling party are trying to accelerate their plans to reunite with the action shifting from Chennai to Delhi today. The leaders of the two wings, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam ("OPS") and his successor, E Palaniswami ("EPS"), were in the capital to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Venkaiah Naidu as the country's Vice-President. The trip allows them to make multiple moves to reconcile after months of stalled negotiations.