Don't Think We Will Give Relaxation To Rohingyas: MA Naqvi

It would be difficult for the government to offer any relaxation to Rohingya Muslims, who have fled Myanmar, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said here today.The matter is pending before the Supreme Court and the government is also looking into it, Mr Naqvi said at the 'Parliamentarian Conclave' here."But I do not think we will be able to give any relaxation to them (Rohingya Muslims) when their nation has refused to keep them," he said.The Supreme Court had on September 4 sought the view of the government on a petition challenging its decision to deport illegal Rohingya Muslim immigrants back to Myanmar. The matter has been posted for September 11. Union minister Kiren Rijiju had on Tuesday said the Rohingya people are illegal immigrants and stand to be deported.Violent attacks allegedly by Myanmarese armymen have led to an exodus of Rohingyas from the western Rakhine state in that country to India and Bangladesh.Many of them, who had fled to India after a spate of violence earlier, have settled in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan.