'Don't Seek Votes In Name Of Religion, Caste': Election Commission To Parties

Don't seek votes in the name of religion and caste, the Election Commission warned political parties today ahead of polls in five states from February 4."Strictly follow the Supreme Court verdict, which said seeking votes in the name of religion, caste is a corrupt practice," the powerful election body said in a letter to all parties, directing them to "instruct cadre to desist from soliciting votes in the name of religion and caste."The letter quotes extracts of the top court judgment.In a separate letter to chief electoral officers of all states, the Commission said any activity of seeking votes in the name of religion and caste by or on behalf of any candidate or political party would now amount to violation of the provisions of the Mode Code of Conduct. The CEOs have been asked to inform the grassroots level election officials and ensure the compliance of the Supreme Court orders during elections.Earlier this month, in a majority verdict, the Supreme Court held that appeal for votes on the ground of "religion, race, caste, community or language" amounted to "corrupt practice".Referring to that order, the Election Commission said all parties should take note of it for "strict compliance"."The political parties may also suitably brief and inform their lower formations and party cadres and all their candidates about the ruling of the Supreme Court and ask them to desist from any activities that would amount to soliciting votes in the name of religion, caste, etc in any manner, in their own interest and in the interest of the party. Such appeals may also fall within the ambit of... Model Code of Conduct," the letter to top bosses of all recognised national and state political parties said.Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur will vote in assembly elections to be held in multiple phases between February 4 and March 8. The results will be announced on March 11.