Domestic Airlines Offer Monsoon Special Fares

With the arrival of the monsoon season, major domestic airlines have announced special fares starting as low as Rs 699.Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday announced a "Mega Monsoon Sale" with one-way all inclusive fares starting at Rs 699.According to the airline, the offer will allow passengers for an extended travel period spread over almost eight months.Following suit, low-cost carrier IndiGo announced a week-long "Monsoon Special Sale" across key domestic destinations."The week-long special sale will be effective from June 28 till July 4, 2017," it said in a statement."6E passengers can avail this offer at compelling all-inclusive prices starting at Rs 745 on select destinations, including Delhi-Goa, Madurai-Chennai, Delhi-Guwahati, Kochi-Hyderabad, Mangalore-Mumbai and Chandigarh-Srinagar, amongst many more," it added.On Monday, another budget carrier AirAsia had launched a mid-year sale coinciding with other airlines offering monsoon offers.The airline offered bookings from June 26, 2017 till July 2, 2017 for immediate travel between June 26, 2017 and November 23, 2017 for fares starting at Rs 950 for domestic travel and Rs 7,499 for international travel on select flights operated by its group network.