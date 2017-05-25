Dog Named Trump Kidnapped In North Delhi

The Delhi Police is looking for a nine-year-old dog named Trump who was allegedly kidnapped from north Delhi's Roop Nagar.The pug was kidnapped yesterday around 6.30 AM while being walked by a security guard, police said.The dog belongs to one Mahendra Nath. He had asked the security guard at his locality, Omvir, to take the dog out for a walk, they said.While Omvir was walking the dog, two persons came in a car and snatched the dog from him. He told police that he tried to hold on to the moving vehicle while the accused were taking the dog away but to no avail.Omvir sustained injuries while trying to save the dog, police said.A case has been registered and police are scanning CCTV footage from the nearby areas to identify the accused. While the car can be seen in some of the footages, the registration number of the vehicle is not visible.The owner has told the police that the dog is aged and has poor vision. He has even offered a reward of Rs 11,000 for any person who gives information about the pug.