Gorakhpur Child Deaths: Sacked Gorakhpur Paediatrician Arrested

The Uttar Pradesh police today arrested Dr Kafeel Khan in connection with the deaths of over 60 children in BRD Medical College and Hospital in Gorakhpur last month.He was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) from Gorakhpur, reported news agency ANI. A court on Friday issued non-bailable warrant against Dr Khan and six others in connection with the case. All the seven persons - Kafeel Khan, Manish Bhandari, Uday Pratap Sharma, Sanjay Kumar Tripathi, Satish, Sudhir Kumar Pandey and Gajanand Jaiswal - have been accused by the state government of many irregularities and lackadaisical attitude, which finally led to the death of children, allegedly due to paucity of oxygen, between August 7 and 11.Dr Khan, was Head of the Encephalitis Ward at the BRD Medical College and Hospital, when the incident took place. He has been been charged with medical negligence. Dr Khan was accused of failing to take prompt action even though those in charge of oxygen supply wrote a letter, warning about the impending crisis.Over 60 children died at the BRD Medical College and Hospital, Gorakhpur's largest hospital filled with premature newborns and children suffering from encephalitis which plagues the area, the supply of liquid oxygen dipped to a critical low.The medical college attracted global attention when more than 60 children, mostly infants, died at the hospital within the span of a week last month. The issue also acquired a political colour with the opposition attacking the government over it.The Allahabad High Court yesterday sought a "detailed report" on the infrastructure and medical facilities at the medical college.It directed the secretary of the Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority to personally visit the medical college hospital and file a report along with photographs of various wards.