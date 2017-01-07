Do Not Seek Tickets For Relatives, PM Narendra Modi Tells BJP Men As National Executive Ends

Highlights PM Modi reiterated demonetisation was aimed at combating corruption. He asked party volunteers to work for and connect with the poor. He said he was in favour of transparency in political funding.

With elections in five states less than a month away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had a blunt message for his party men: "Don't ask for tickets for your relatives." PM Modi was speaking at the concluding day of the two-day-session of the BJP National Executive in the capital where the party fine-tuned its campaign strategy for the upcoming polls.Taking off from where BJP party chief Amit Shah had left off on Friday, PM Modi asked party workers to work for the poor and to connect with them. Bringing the message of what the government was doing for the poor. The PM added that the demonetisation drive was aimed at combating black money, counterfeit currency and terror funding and the party workers should communicate this to the people.Saying that "the poor and poverty were not vote banks for the BJP", he said it was an opportunity for the BJP to serve them. The PM also saluted the strength of poor of the country and said, "We will strengthen the poor in their fight against poverty."Touching upon his earlier remarks on poll funding, the Prime Minister said that he was in favour of bringing in transparency in political funding and improvement in the electoral process. "BJP will be at the forefront of pushing transparency in political funding. People have a right to know where our funds are coming from," he said.The PM also asked his party workers to start working at the booth-level, adding that the mood in the country was in favour of the BJP.