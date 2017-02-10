DMK Has Not Offered Support To O Panneerselvam, Says MK Stalin

DMK working president MK Stalin today denied that his party had offered support to Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and asserted that an 'appropriate decision' would be taken at the right time.Distancing his party from the view expressed by one of his party deputy general secretaries Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan that DMK would offer unconditional support to Mr Panneerselvam, Mr Stalin said "DMK does not concur with her view.""Only the party president (M Karunanidhi) and General Secretary (K Anbazhagan) will take a appropriate decision at the right time," he said in a party statement here.Stating that the "present situation" in Tamil Nadu was "extraordinary," Mr Stalin said that under such circumstances, the party line would be decided by the top leadership "after consultations".He advised party functionaries not to air their individual opinions.Earlier, caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had visited Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao at the Raj Bhavan to stake his claim to form the government.VK Sasikala had later called on Mr Rao and given him a letter, staking claim to form the government and containing the names of supporting MLAs who elected her as AIADMK Legislature Party leader on Sunday.She had also submitted individual letters of support furnished by AIADMK MLAs.